The State House Anti-Corruption Unit has arrested for police officers for frustrating investigations into the gruesome acts of businessman, Abid Alam.

Alam was arrested on Thursday to help in investigation into the weekend attack by people suspected to be have been sent by him at Bukompe village in Kassanda district in which several plantations were cut down, houses destroyed , women gang raped and others severely beaten.

There had been earlier police files against the businessman.

On Saturday afternoon, the Wamala regional CID chief, Wilbert Osin Wanyama, Kassanda DPC, Daniel Owellano, Kassanda CID officer, Peter Beitera and the officer in charge of CID records at Kassanda Police station Sgt. Azale were arrested by the State House Anti -Corruption Unit.

According to Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema, the group had been conniving with the wealthy businessman to frustrate investigations into matters where he is involved.

“We received integrity related concerns of mismanagement of case files, conspiracy to defeat justice and professional misconduct of these officers. We consulted the Inspector General of Police who ordered for their arrest,”Nakalema said.

“Those that conspire to defeat justice will be brought to book. We are determined.”

On Thursday, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit head said that 27 cases files are lined up against Abid Alam for the record of gruesome acts carried out on locals in Kassanda and Mityana districts.

“When I contacted the RPC Wamala sub region to investigate the matter, he said they had 27 files of atrocities against Abid Alam. A woman was gang raped, people were beaten, plantations cut down,” she said on Thursday.

On Saturday, Nakalema said that it has been found out that the four police officers had frustrated investigations into all the 27 files by colluding with the suspect.

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit head explained that the officers would lift and hand the case files to Abid Alam after recording statements from witnesses.

This meant that the wealthy businessman would now be in the know of the witnesses pinning him and his workers on the gruesome acts carried out.

It was also alleged that the police officers would not give attention to other witnesses and victims who tried to report the gruesome acts carried out on them by Abid Alam.

The Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said these were serious matters against their officers.

“It is unprofessional conduct on the side of officers. Their (police officers) were biased in one way or the other,”Enanga said.

Late last week, a group of over 50 people suspected to be Abid Alam’s employees attacked homes and farm at Bukompe village cutting down all the plantations and demolishing houses.

In the resulting melee some people were badly beaten and injured by the attackers believed to be the businessman’s employees leading to the businessman’s arrest.

This is the umpteenth time Abid Alam is accused of violence leading to death and destruction property.

The business man has been put on the spot over his alleged forceful eviction of more than 700 families from seven square miles of land in Nalutuntu Sub-County in Mubende District a few years ago.

He was again involved in another row with resident over a 12 square-mile land in the same area.

He was accused of atrocities including arbitrary arrests, torture and detentions of occupants of a five square mile land which has Bukoba, Kika, Kakungube and Bukompe villages in Nalutuntu Sub-County, Kassanda South in Mubende District.

The Commission of Inquiry into Land Matters headed by Lady Justice, Catherine Bamugemereire received similar complaints leading to his arrest but the wealthy businessman barely spent a night in the coolers and was released on police bond.

According to complainants led by Kassanda South Member of Parliament, Simeo Nsubuga the businessman operates illegal detention centres where many victims have been held in the past and tortured.

In all the numerous incidents he has been accused of having a hand in violent actions against locals in Kassanda and Mityana districts, Abid Alam has walked scot free.

It is said by victims and those in the know of matters that the businessman has the backing of the area Resident District Commissioners, District Police Commanders(DPCs) and District Internal Security Officers(DISOs) while committing the atrocities.