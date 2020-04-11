Uganda is set to release three of its Coronavirus patients today after fully recovering from the deadly virus.

According to the Health Ministry spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the three will be released on Saturday afternoon.

“Good news coming this weekend is that the Ministry of Health according to Dr. Ruth Aceng will today release three patients who have since cured of Covid-19,”Ainebyoona tweeted.

This is the first batch of recoveries for Uganda since the first case was confirmed over a month ago.

The Health Ministry spokesperson also revealed that another 15 patients will also be discharged on either Sunday or Monday after recovering from the deadly pandemic that has ravaged the world.

Uganda has 53 confirmed coronavirus cases but has not had any deaths due to the deadly pandemic since the first case was confirmed.

Despite the number of confirmed cases being at 1,699,019 all over the world, the recovered coronavirus cases are at 376976.

In the region, at 189 confirmed cases, Kenya has had 22 of its coronavirus cases recover but seven have died.

Rwanda has also had seven recoveries of its 118 confirmed cases.

About coronavirus

Coronavirus disease, also known as Covid-19 is an infectious disease caused by a new virus that causes respiratory illness (like the flu) with symptoms such as a cough, fever, and in more severe cases, difficulty breathing.

You can protect yourself by washing your hands frequently, avoiding touching your face, and avoiding close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell.

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth.