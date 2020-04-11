Beverage company, Crown Beverages Limited in partnership with its global franchiser’s philanthropic arm, the PepsiCo Foundation, have donated shs760 million and brand new 4-Wheel double cabin pick-up to the Head of the coronavirus response national task force.

This was in solidarity with all Ugandans, and in support of the president’s call to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic .

PepsiCo Foundation together with Crown Beverages Limited teamed up to provide support to the national task force with a brand new 4-wheel double cabin for the Ministry of Health and money to help in the fight .

Dr. Amos Nzeyi, the chairman Board of Directors at Crown Beverages Limited handed over the donation to the task force chairperson, Mary Karooro Okurut on Friday.

‘PepsiCo Foundation has activated all its global resources to support its franchisees across the world, we greatly appreciate their efforts,”Nzeyi said.

“The foundation in the past has supported several women projects in Uganda through Care Uganda. As Crown Beverages Ltd, we pride ourselves in supporting our communities through many Corporate Social Responsibility projects and for this fight against Covid-19 we take it as our responsibility.”

Speaking at the handover, Hon. Mary Karooro Okurut emphasized that the funds will be used to purchase and distribute food to needy people.

‘The food items will include beans, maize flour and powdered milk for lactating mothers. The distribution will be done by Government and the Uganda Red Cross Society under the supervision of the National and District Task Forces on COVID – 19.’

Red Cross Secretary-General Robert Kwesiga appreciated PepsiCo for demonstrating such a strong humanitarian spirit and standing in solidarity with the people of Uganda at a time like this.

“The Pandemic is real and with us. Supporting the people of Uganda with such a huge donation is a sign of a true spirit of humanity. We have developed standard operating procedures to guide humanitarian assistance including food distribution and we assure you that the right beneficiaries will receive all these resources. Thank you, PepsiCo for your great support.” Kwesiga said.

According to Irene Nakasiita the Public Relations and Communications Coordinator for Uganda Red Cross Society, Uganda Red Cross has always played an auxiliary role to government during such emergencies that involve health as well as on disaster preparedness and response and this is why they’re handling the delivery.

“We have several trained volunteers who can deploy very fast to support the response. This justifies the involvement of the trained Red Cross teams to compliment the government teams in the communities to distribute food,” Nakasiita told Nile Post.

Crown Beverages Ltd. CEO, Paddy Muramiirah, expressed appreciation to PepsiCo Foundation and its leadership for their humanitarian support at this time when the entire globe is engulfed by the same pandemic.

‘Furthermore, I want to thank the Uganda Red Cross for accepting to partner with us in the management and accountability of this donation. I am sure this marks the beginning of the future collaboration with Uganda Red Cross.’ he added.

‘Management of Crown Beverages Ltd. cannot fail to commend the efforts of the Government of Uganda is undertaking to control the further spread of the virus. We are fully in support and urge the public to continue to follow the recommended Standard Operating Procedures and we pray to get through the pandemic with minimal casualties.’ Muramiirah said.

As mentioned above, Crown Beverages Ltd. provided over 2,500 cartons of water and soda to the Ministry of Health, Uganda Red Cross and Uganda Police.

Crown Beverages also supported KCCA with 2,200 liters of fuel for ambulances and garbage trucks around Kampala.

To date, Crown Beverages Limited support towards the Covid-19 fight is valued at one billion shillings.