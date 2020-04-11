The officials from the ministry of Disaster Preparedness last week delivered relief items to vulnerable communities and special needs homes in Mukono district.

The team that delivered items was headed by Mukono Resident District Commissioner Fred Bamwine.

According to Jimmy Ogwang from the ministry, this was the first phase of the food distribution for orphanages and special needs care homes but the distribution is to be rolled out to different parts of the country.

“We shall be reaching to each and every orphanage and deliver their items in their respective homes,” said Ogwang.

Bamwine applauded the government for considering children with special needs and those in orphanages.

Mukono mayor, Fred Kagimu called upon different companies and factories especially Namanve industrial park to always come out and support people with special needs and orphans.

“They should come out and support these special groups of people because they really need food,”he said.