Mbale central market was re-opened yesterday after vendors finally obeyed social distancing which is key in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

The market had been closed early this week but having endured tough times, the vendors agreed to follow the directives.

The market now has less congested walkways, entrance and verandahs than before.

The stalls have been reorganized to create gaps between vendors and strings put in front of stalls and lockups to ensure distance between the sellers and buyers.

An enforcement team is on ground to remind the vendors about the new operating norms.

The re-opening followed a series of renegotiations between the vendors and authorities on the implementation of the Covid-19 directives.

However, fresh food dealers resumed with losses because most of their merchandise was rotten beyond sale.

Vendors also decried low sales due to low turn up of buyers.

By press time some of them were yet to make their first sale.