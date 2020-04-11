Kampala Capital City Authority is set to quarantine over 150 street children to address their vulnerability of contracting coronavirus.

The lockdown of business in Kampala has greatly affected street kids since their livelihood depends on petty jobs and begging for survival but the presidential directive crippled such lifestyle leaving them helpless.

While receiving some relief items for these street children at Nakivubo Blue Primary School, the division mayor Kampala Central, Charles Sserunjogi, said these kids need to be kept in one place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We are going to quarantine them here because there the president was very clear. He told us to stay at home when you go on the streets these streets children are walking from place to place exposing themselves to the risk of contracting the virus,”he said.

The Covid 19 task force in partnership with KCCA targets 150 to 200 street children who will be quarantined at Nakivubo Blue primary school with support from different people.

Some companies such as Nile breweries among others have donated mattresses,blankets for the welfare of these children.

Government also donated 600kg of maize flour and150kg of beans.