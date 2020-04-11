Singer Edirisa Musuuza has opened up about how he is coping up with quarantine in Ivory Coast.

The Big Talent boss was locked out of the country when President Museveni ordered a total shutdown of the Entebbe International Airport and all borders both on land and in the air for passengers last month in response to containing the spread of the Coronavirus.

Kenzo who had traveled to Ivory Coast for a concert has since been forced to stay in the West African country for much longer than he had planned.

Speaking to NBS UNCUT via a video call, the ‘Tweyagale’ singer said that he is finding it hard to cope up with the situation since the standards of living are seemingly much higher yet he had invested a lot of his liquid cash in the Eddy Kenzo Festival which has since been suspended.

“The money here is quite a lot. We spend a lot of money everyday yet we don’t know how long it will last. I am sick with a sensitive stomach and I had invested money in the festival,” Kenzo told UNCUT.

The singer revealed that he had already paid some international acts for his festival that was scheduled to happen last month before the ban on gatherings. He, however, remains optimistic that the festival will happen if all goes well and the COVID is contained in the country.

“If all goes we will have our festival. We are now being separated and this is new to many Africans. I live in Europe a lot and during winter this is what usually happens there with each family household on its own but African is not used to this. We are happy people. I hope this is contained soon.”

Kenzo urged Ugandans to stay safe and follow guidelines but cautioned them against demanding artistes to contribute on the Covid19 relief support team saying that this depends on one’s ability.

“Giving depends on one’s ability. Artistes used their voice to make songs creating awareness about the pandemic. If the artiste has money and wants to contribute they will do but mostly they should look at politicians. Artistes are messengers but a politician is mandated to serve the people. They get a lot of money and such a person who has been getting it for 5 years should contribute.”