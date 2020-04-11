The Prime Minister, Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda has warned communities against stigmatizing people who have recovered from the deadly coronavirus.

On Saturday, three of Uganda’s 53 covid-19 patients were discharged from Entebbe Grade B hospital after fully recovering.

Speaking at the function, Rugunda asked communities to warmly welcome the three people so they can return to their normal life.

“We ask communities to warmly welcome these friends of ours discharged today and reintegrate them properly in their respective areas,”Rugunda said.

Public health emergencies, such as the outbreak of coronavirus disease are stressful times for people and communities causing fear and anxiety which can in turn lead to social stigma towards people who have been cured or those near them although they have been cleared to be virus free.

Stigma can also occur after a person has been released from COVID-19 quarantine even though they are not considered a risk for spreading the virus to others.

The Prime Minister however said that government through the Ministry of Health gives assurance that the three have been treated well and have since been declared virus free after several tests done on them and should therefore be accepted in the communities.

“You have no reason not to reintegrate them in their communities so they can resume normal life.”

Rugunda asked local leaders including RDCs, mayors and Local Council leaders to ensure the reintegration process is understood well by communities so that people live harmoniously.

The Prime Minister also asked the media to heed to the request by the cure patients not to have their identities revealed for fear of stigmatization.

Uganda currently has 50 confirmed cases after the release of the three patients.

The Prime Minister also praised President Museveni for spearheading the onslaught against the deadly coronavirus pandemic even before it was confirmed within the country.

“The president held meetings even before the virus came here. It is true when the monster arrived, it found Uganda fairly prepared to confront it. The progress we have made is partly attributed to his foresight and early preparation,”Rugunda said.

He also applauded the Health Ministry for working together with the World Health Organisation and the Centre for Disease Control to help combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the country.