Former Mulago National Referral Hospital Executive Director, Dr. Edward Ddumba has died.

He served as Mulago hospital ED between 2006 and 2010.

“It is with sadness that I inform you of the death of our dear member – Rtn. Dr. Edward Dumba, which occurred at about 1.30a.m this morning. Kitalo nnyo. Kitalo ddala. Details of the burial arrangements shall be shared further this morning,” said a family member in a message.

By the time of his death, Ddumba was the medical director at St. Francis Hospital in Nsambya .

He previously served as the Head of the Department of Internal Medicine at Mulago National Referral Hospital but also a member of the Teaching Staff of the Department of Medicine at Makerere University College of Heath Sciences for over 20 years.