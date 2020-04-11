President Museveni has asked Ugandans to keep safe from the coronavirus pandemic as they celebrate Easter.

Uganda currently has only 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus whereas three of these have since tested negative three times and are set to be discharged.

In his message to Ugandans, the president has urged everyone to continue being safe while celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ tomorrow, Sunday.

“I therefore, implore you to remain safe by continuing to observe the health guidelines. It is not about convenience, it is about survival,” Museveni said in his Easter message.

Unusual celebration

Worldwide, Christians will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus in a somber mood, courtesy of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has seen most towns deserted, entertainment centres and most shops closed due to lockdowns.

The president in his message said he is aware it is going to be a quiet Easter celebration but urged everyone to remain committed to the fight against the deadly virus.

“I am aware that people are not going to celebrate Easter in the usual way. This has been occasioned by this pandemic and I wish to thank all Ugandans for responding well and listening to the guidelines which we enumerated,”Museveni said.

“I therefore, implore you to remain safe by continuing to observe the health guidelines. I wish you a happy Easter and may the peace of our resurrected Lord fill your hearts during this season. Stay home. Stay safe.”

Following the outbreak of the deadly pandemic, government banned any form of gatherings to help combat the spread of the virus.

Consequently, schools, churches, mosques, shopping malls, entertainment places and many other places that bring together big numbers of people were closed for a period of 30 days.

Government also announced a lockdown and curfew where all public and private means of transport were banned.

Movements between 7pm and 6:30 am were also banned by government for a period of two weeks.

Many other government all over the world are enforcing harsh but strict measures so as to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has had a toll on economies since its outbreak late last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan.