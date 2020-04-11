The Internal Security Organisation Director General, Col. Kaka Bagyenda has said he is optimistic government’s efforts to fight criminality will bear more fruit after several interventions.

Col.Kaka made the revelation on Saturday as together with the Security Minister, Gen. Elly Tumwine flagged off motorcycles for Gombolola Internal Security Officers (GISOs) and District Internal Security Officers (DISOs) around the country.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the president, government and Minister Security for facilitating ISO in the fight against criminality. This is a milestone in our battle to stabilize the security in the country,” Kaka said.

“I know the media may want to term in as coronavirus operation, but we have had several coronas in the country, some of which we are still battling. We are going to equip our basic foundation security (GISO’s) we have started with boarder line and we shall increase in the Internal.”

He said the motorcycles will help officers for easy security surveillance and for timely response across the country.

The Security Minister appealed to GISOs and other security personnel to ensure more vigilance so as to be able to curb insecurity in the country.

The motorcycles procured by the government of Uganda will be distributed at districts and sub counties to help GISOs and DISOs to ease their movements as they carry out intelligence work.

The first batch from the 1500 included 150 motorcycles that will go to spy chiefs at the country’s borderline to help in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic as many people from neighbouring countries have always tried to enter Uganda through the porous borders

According to the Internal Security Organisation, more motorcycles will be distributed to all sub county intelligence chief all over the country in the due course.