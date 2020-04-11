The Church of Uganda has joined other entities and individuals to donate towards government’s efforts to help the vulnerable Ugandans affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

On Friday, led by the Archbishop, the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu and the Bishopof Namirembe Diocese, the Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, the team from the Anglican Church handed over their donation to the task force team.

The items donated included 565 bags of posho and 500 kilograms of beans.

“When we get any other support, we can still bring it. This is not the end of our donation but just the beginning,” Kaziimba said.

Other entities that donated on Friday included beverage company Pepsi Uganda that donated shs760 million and a vehicle, Ntake bakery that gave in 2500 kilograms of posho, Abubaker Technical Services and Ice Water Limited among others.

The Works and Transport Minister, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala also handed over a cheque of shs100 million from an unidentified person whom he said wanted to remain anonymous.

The Minister in Charge of General Duties Mary Karooro Okurut who is leading the committee to receive the donations said giving to the vulnerable is a noble cause for everyone.

“The fight against this animal (Covid-19) that has ravaged the world cannot be fought by individuals. It has to be a collective effort. We want to thank you for your solidarity,”Okurut said.

Uganda currently has 53 confirmed coronavirus cases but government asked individuals and entities to help in the fight against the deadly pandemic through donations.