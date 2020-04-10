Total Uganda in partnership with Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) and Stanbic bank has donated fuel worth shs120 million to the Ministry of Health to support government’s efforts to fight coronavirus.

The contribution was handed over to the Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and the Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwine on Thursday afternoon.

“We appreciate government efforts to work tirelessly to ensure that we flatten the curve of the spread of Covid19, we hope that our contribution can go a long way in assisting them in these trying times. We will continue to work closely with the national task force to help curb the spread of this disease,” said Total Uganda Managing Director, Imemba Obi.

The Uganda Breweries Limited Managing Director, Alvin Mbugua emphasized the need for everyone to ensure they work with government to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“At UBL, we recognize that we are all connected. Our businesses and the entire economy can only be robust if the communities around us are healthy. That is why we have joined this cause to ensure we are all safe. UBL has previously donated 100 mattresses to isolation centres and we will continue to explore longer term partnerships and interventions to assist the government to overcome this crisis,”Mbugua said.

Barbara Kasekende, the Stanbic Bank Corporate Social Responsibility Manager said, “Uganda’s wellbeing and that of the bank are interdependent. As such our humble contribution is the ultimate expression of our national responsibility and commitment to Uganda’s growth.”

The Health Minister, Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng applauded the three companies for gesture as they contributed towards the coronavirus fight.

“We must all work together as a country to slow the pace of the outbreak, help communities protect their most vulnerable members and accelerate the development of the tools needed to get rid of this pandemic. We appreciate the contributions that have been made by Uganda Breweries, Total Uganda and Stanbic Bank and we call upon others to help out in whichever way they can,” Aceng noted.

Uganda currently has 53 confirmed coronavirus cases.