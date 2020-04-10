Three of the 53 Uganda’s confirmed coronavirus cases are on road to recovery after testing negative, the Health Ministry has said.

According to the Director General Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa the three patients have tested negative twice after treatment and will soon be discharged from hospital.

“Three cases have tested negative twice after treatment and are being considered for discharge by clinicians,”Dr. Mwebesa said in a statement on Thursday.

The news of recovery of the three patients will be a sigh of relief for both government and Ugandans as it will help calm their anxiety including those who have been infected with the virus on top of those still in self- isolation.

Despite 1,601,018 people being infected worldwide, the good news is that 354,972 have fully recovered from the deadly pandemic ravaging the world since its outbreak in the Wuhan city of China last year.

Such success stories of recoveries have also been seen in neighbouring Kenya and Rwanda.

While addressing the nation on Wednesday, President Museveni said government is currently assessing the impact of measures on the spread of the pandemic to see if they are lessened but he said he was happy the country is moving in the right direction.

“If we had not acted in time, I don’t know where we would be now. We are still assessing the effect and we don’t want to rush too quickly to celebrate that we have succeeded. We are monitoring the results which may not be conclusive but showing some success,” he said.

Uganda has been hailed by the World Health Organisation over the measures put in place to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.