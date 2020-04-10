Uganda went into a partial lockdown when President Museveni announced it as one if the measures that would curb the spread of Covid19.

Several businesses have since then been forced to come to halt, save for those that deal in essential items like supermarkets and food markets.

The ban on vehicle usage however meant that the public has to walk from their homes to get to vendors and back home.

The SafeBoda app which on a normal day was known for hailing people from one place to another has since enhanced its online delivery systems which has made life easier for many.

These came up with ways to enable their clients to conveniently shop and have their items delivered in real-time while keeping their riders in business.

Safe Boda partnered with a number of local businesses which has bridged the gap between these businesses and their clients.

The food and shop delivery option has allowed customers to order food from a variety of local restaurants around the city and also shop a a variety of items from different vendors respectively.

This also ensures members of the public to continue observing the lockdown by staying home, it helps your everyday Safeboda rider to continue making some money and also enables local vendors to stay in operation.

A customer can pre-order items for delivery everyday at 1pm and they will expect to receive them the following day at an affordable delivery fee.

As the Christian faithfuls gear up for Easter, clients can be sure to shop as they stay at home by using the SafeBoda app and enjoy a variety of discounts that have been tailored for them.