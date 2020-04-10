Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda has distanced himself from irregularities that marred the procurement of relief food as being handled by the Office of the Prime Minister that he heads.

On Thursday, top OPM officials including the Permanent Secretary, Christine Guwatudde Kintu, Martin Owor, the commissioner in charge of Disaster Preparedness and Management, Joel Wanjala(Accounting officer) and Fred Lutimba( Assistant Commissioner in charge of procurement) were arrested prompting comments from the members of the public in regards the same.

However, on Thursday afternoon, Rugunda took to his social media accounts to rubbish the claims as being untrue.

“My attention has been drawn to a malicious fabrication making rounds on various social media platforms linking me , the First Lady and the President to the procurement issues of beans and posho meant for people most affected by the lockdown measures,”Rugunda said in a statement.

The Prime Minister said the reports are malicious and should be treated with the contempt “they deserve.”

“Neither the First Lady or the President contacted me about Aponye or any other company to supply posho and beans. I dismiss these fabrications.”

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit head, Lt. Col.Edith Nakalema on Thursday said the four OPM officials who are at the helm of the procurement process for relief food inflated prices for relief food.

“They have all been arrested to help in the ongoing investigations “t was a directive by His Excellency the President that I head these investigations in liaison with director CID(AIGP Grace Akullo),”Nakalema said.

The head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit explained that the said officials refused to award tenders to supply food to government at lower prices a thing that raised suspicion in regards their motive.

Government last week started the distribution of relief food to 1.5 million vulnerable people in Kampala and Wakiso district affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

The exercise is handled by the UPDF and is moving on smoothly