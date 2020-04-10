A South African minister has been suspended by the president for breaking lockdown rules after she attended lunch at a former minister’s residence.

A statement from the president read: “President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for two months – one month of which will be unpaid.

“As to allegations that the minister violated the lockdown regulations, the law should take its course. This follows the revelation on social media that the minister had recently visited the home of a friend who hosted a lunch, contrary to the lockdown regulations.

“The president summoned the Minister yesterday, Tuesday 07 April 2020. The president expressed his disapproval of the Minister’s actions, which undermine the requirement that all citizens stay at home and save South Africa from the spread of the coronavirus.”