The President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame has sacked Ambassador Olivier Nduhungirehe, the country’s Foreign Affairs Minister from the cabinet.

Nduhungirehe, who has been the lead minister in the Rwanda- Uganda border talks was reportedly sacked for consistently acting based on personal opinions.

A statement regarding Nduhungirehe’s removal from office was issued by the Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente on April 9, 2020.

“Today, 09th April 2020. The President of the Republic has removed from office Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe for consistently acting based on his personal opinions over government policies while serving as Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in charge of East African Community,” the statement read.

Nduhungirehe who is very active on social media took to his twitter handle to thank the president for the opportunity to serve.

“I am grateful to H.E @PaulKagame for the trust bestowed in me for the past two years and half when I was privileged to serve as Minister of State in @RwandaMFA in charge of the East African Community. I am committed to continuing serving my country & @RwandaGov in another capacity,” he said.

Nduhungirehe has been notably singled out as the minister who has been fronting Rwanda’s demands to Uganda time and again.

In July 2019, the minister said Rwanda and Uganda were not any close to coming to a conclusion regarding the border impasse.

“The situation is still the same. There is no significant progress made because Uganda is yet to act on the issues we raised. We have not seen anything different or new. Many Rwandans are still languishing in jail without trial, though we see some being dumped at the border. Support for terrorist groups has also not stopped. The likes of the Rwanda National Congress are still active in Uganda. Despite giving Uganda all the details, nothing has been done to address these two issues,” Nduhungirehe said.