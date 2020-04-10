The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries has suspended all cattle markets in the country in a bid to avert the spread of coronavirus.

While addressing the media at Uganda Media Centre, the state minister for Agriculture, Bright Rwamirama told journalists that all cattle markets in Uganda have been closed with immediate effect.

“His excellency the president of Uganda has placed further restrictions on all livestock markets in Uganda due to COVID 19 outbreak to avoid crowding of humans beings and livestock,” said Rwamirama.

He said this is done by instituting human quarantine along with support of animal quarantine restriction.

Rwamirama also updated the nation on activities that are taking place in the control of animal diseases, particularly Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) that has been ravaging the country.

“The Ministry has acquired 500,000 doses of FMD vaccine from Kenya Veterinary Vaccine Production Institute that have been distributed to the affected districts.We don’t allow private companies to import vaccines. All the vaccines that are in the country are procured by government,”he said.

He revealed that the ministry has been allocated funds to procure a further 3.5 million doses of FMD vaccine aimed at ensuring that Uganda eliminates the disease.

He urged all the districts affected by FMD to continue adhering to the quarantine restrictions as imposed by the ministry.