The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has withdrawn plans to petition court over the way the government has handled efforts to fight COVID-19 where some people had argued that the rights of citizens were being violated.

The legal fraternity had been preparing to go to court to oppose the way the security agencies are treating people, with some complaining about being beaten up among others reasons.

But ULS president, Simon Peter Kinobe, said the petition does not hold water because security agencies have now heeded to President Museveni’s directive to treat people humanely.

Kinobe said that at the time of filing the petition, they felt that they were not being heard despite the outcry against the violence of the people.

“We continue to say as Uganda Law Society that humanity need to thrive even amidst the fight against COVID 19. Fortunately enough, the president was alerted to these acts of impunity and has since taken action. We have seen five people being arrested and we have seen Lt Col. Edith Nakalema being appointed to deal with acts of impunity,” he said.

He further stressed that there has to be respect between different arms of government and the private citizens so that the virus is fought together as united force.

“In trying to enforce the presidential directives, we all have to understand that this is a unique scenario and I would like to call upon the citizens to act within the guidelines given by the government, “he said.