Beer company, Nile Breweries Limited (NBL), has donated 25,000 kilograms(25 tonnes) of maize to the Coronavirus response task force to be given to the vulnerable people.

Packaged in 4,166 bags containing 6kgs of maize meal each, the donation was the company’s contribution towards the welfare of vulnerable Ugandans who as a result of economic disruption caused by the pandemic, are unable to cater for their feeding needs.

The donation was handed over to the Health Minister, Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng by the NBL Country Director, Thomas Kamphuis on Thursday.

“Times such as these call for individuals, communities, public and private sectors to rally together in efforts to fight the fast spreading disease and support each other. It shows the strength in community,” said Thomas Kamphuis Country director NBL.

“The purpose of Nile Breweries Ltd, which is ‘Bringing people together for a Better World’ remains as relevant as ever, in these challenging times.”

Of these, 3,000 bags will supplement the central government’s efforts in food allocation while 1,166 bags will be donated to the vulnerable communities in Buikwe and Mbarara districts where Nile Breweries Limited factories are located.

The beer company also announced a donation of 1,600 litres of fuel to the local task forces through the RDC’s office to facilitate movements of the district task forces.

Kamphuis emphasised that supporting communities especially at such times is critical for all stakeholders who have a stake in our country.

He called upon Ugandans to support initiatives by the government of Uganda to combat the spread of Covid-19 and follow the presidential directives issued.

The Health Minister applauded the beer company for the good gesture.

Government formed a National Task Force on the coronavirus response headed by the Prime Minister, Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda .

On Saturday, government started distribution of relied food to communities in Kampala and Wakiso districts that will see a total of 1.5 million vulnerable people covered.