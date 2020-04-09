The scale of testing has varied considerably from country to country, but the real number of infections for many nations is thought to be much higher than the number of positive tests.

Here are the countries with the most positive tests to date:

US 432,132

Spain 148,220

Italy 139,422

Germany 113,296

France 83,080

China 82, 867

Iran 64,586

UK 61,474

Turkey 38,226

Belgium 23,403

Out of the 1,484,811 people who have tested positive, nearly 330,000 are known to have recovered. More than 88,500 deaths have been linked to Covid-19.

Source: BBC