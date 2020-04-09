The scale of testing has varied considerably from country to country, but the real number of infections for many nations is thought to be much higher than the number of positive tests.
Here are the countries with the most positive tests to date:
US 432,132
Spain 148,220
Italy 139,422
Germany 113,296
France 83,080
China 82, 867
Iran 64,586
UK 61,474
Turkey 38,226
Belgium 23,403
Out of the 1,484,811 people who have tested positive, nearly 330,000 are known to have recovered. More than 88,500 deaths have been linked to Covid-19.
Source: BBC
