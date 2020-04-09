Lt Col Edith Nakalema, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit head has said businessman Abid Alam must answer for his deeds against innocent members of the public.

Over the weekend, people suspected to be have been sent by the businessman attacked Bukompe village in Kassanda district, cut down plantations, destroyed houses and beat up several people.

On Thursday morning, Alam was arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to help in investigations into the matter by recording a statement.

“The land may be his but we can’t accept such gruesome acts on members of the public, “Nakalema said on Thursday after parading Abid Alam to the media.

The State House Anti -Corruption Unit head said after getting reports of the unfortunate weekend incident, he called the Wamala Regional Police Commander asking him to immediately investigate the matter and later presented 27 cases files.

“On Wednesday, 27 files of cases opened earlier were forwarded to me(by the Wamala RPC). We have not yet perused through them but we have arrested and going to ask him record a statement over the gruesome acts on Saturday night that included destruction of property, beating of people and gang rape,”Nakalema said.

“I was informed he was not there at the time of the acts but was on the farm during the day.”

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit head said she had earlier intervened in the land wrangles involving Abid Alam and locals in which the businessman had agreed to give away one square mile of land to resettle people.

Abid Alam has been involved in many land wrangles in Mityana and Kassanda districts.

The business man has been put on the spot over his alleged forceful eviction of more than 700 families from seven square miles of land in Nalutuntu Sub-County in Mubende District a few years ago.

He was against involved in another row with resident over a 12 square-mile land in the same area.

He was accused of atrocities including arbitrary arrests, torture and detentions of occupants of a five square mile land which has Bukoba, Kika, Kakungube and Bukompe villages in Nalutuntu Sub-County, Kassanda South in Mubende District.

According to complainants led by Kassanda South Member of Parliament, Simeo Nsubuga the businessman operates illegal detention centres where many victims have been held in the past and tortured.

He is however said to have the backing of the area Resident District Commissioner, District Police Commanders(DPCs) and District Internal Security Officers(DISOs) while committing the atrocities.