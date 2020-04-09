Lt Col Edith Nakalema, the head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, has directed businessman Abid Alam to report to Kassanda Police Station to record a statement over violence and torture meted out to locals by his employees.

Late last week, a group of over 50 people suspected to be Abid Alam’s employees attacked homes and farm at Bukompe village cutting down all the plantations and demolishing houses.

In the resulting melee some people were badly beaten and injured by the attackers believed to be the businessman’s employees.

However, this website has learnt that Nakalema has since summoned the businessman to record a statement over the actions of his employees.

“I have directed that Abid Alam goes to police to record a statement on why his workers attackers Bukompe village in Kassanda village and destroyed property,”Nakalema said.

She said that previously, she was investigating issues related to land grabbing involving the businessman, adding that now focus has been turned onto torture and violence.

“Abid has taken advantage of the lockdown to commit crimes but I am going to take him on. I am going to do everything possible to ensure the matter is investigated and culprits arraigned in court,” she said.

Background

Abid Alam has for a number of years been involved in land wrangles in Mityana and Kassanda district.

The business man has been put on the spot over his alleged forceful eviction of more than 700 families from seven square miles of land in Nalutuntu Sub-County in Mubende District a few years ago.

He was against involved in another row with resident over a 12 square-mile land in the same area.

He was accused of atrocities including arbitrary arrests, torture and detentions of occupants of a five square mile land which has Bukoba, Kika, Kakungube and Bukompe villages in Nalutuntu Sub-County, Kassanda South in Mubende District.

Abid Alam is said to have the backing of the area Resident District Commissioner, District Police Commanders(DPCs) and District Internal Security Officers(DISOs) while committing the atrocities.

According to complainants led by Kassanda South Member of Parliament, Simeo Nsubuga the businessman operates illegal detention centres where many victims have been held in the past and tortured.

Abid Alam was a few years ago arrested on the orders of the Commission of Inquiry into Land Matters headed by Lady Justice Catherine Bamugemereire but was later released on bond.

However, in all incidents where Abid Alam has been accused, he has walked out free after investigations fail to reach any final conclusion.

It therefore awaits to be seen if Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema’s State House Anti-Corruption Unit will be able to find justice to the victims.