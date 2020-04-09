Kabalagala police station has arrested three people in an intelligence operation that saw 75 mobile phones and other items recovered.

According to deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the operation carried out at 4pm on Wednesday targeted phone snatchers who rob residents returning home in Muyenga.

“The operation led to the arrest of Charles Ocheme, 27 a boda boda rider and resident of Muwafu zone but his colleagues fled,”Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that on interrogation, Ochema led the team to Wabigalo parish in the home of one Ivan Sseguya,27 a phone technician at Hanifa towers in the city centre who allegedly buys stolen phones and laptops.

Sseguya was found together with Taban Wahab, 24 a boda boda rider and resident of Muwafu zone and when a search was conducted, a laptop, 75 phones, mifis, smart phone covers, laptop covers and phone charging cables were recovered by security.

“All the three suspects have been arrested and we have preferred to investigate allegations of robbery , and being in possession of suspected stolen properties,”Owoyesigyire said.

“The file will later be forwarded to the Resident State Attorney for advise and probable sanction so that the trio can appear in courts of law .”

Despite the lockdwon over the current coronavirus pandemic, there are some isolated cases of criminality in various parts of the country.