President Museveni has apologized to some of the health workers who have in the past been harassed by Local Defence Unit personnel while enforcing curfew.

“I am very sorry LDUs stopped and harassed medical doctors before they got stickers. I am sorry for that,” the president said while addressing the nation about the deadly coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday evening.

Museveni said he was sorry for the unfortunate incidents but noted all was caused by the mix up of things after the outbreak of the deadly pandemic yet the country was not fully prepared for it.

The development comes after health workers threatened to abandon work saying that security agencies have continued to torture them while enforcing the 7pm to 6:30 am curfew as directed by the president.

In a statement released last week, the Uganda Medical Association said they had received complaints from several medical workers reporting torture by security personnel.

“Over the past one week, we have recorded several incidents of torture of frontline soldiers in this pandemic with several arrests an even battering of several health workers. This is unacceptable and repugnant,” said Uganda Medical Association Secretary General, Dr.Mukuzi Muhereza.

The doctors’ body said despite imposing a curfew, government has failed to secure movement stickers to medical workers even after regarding them as some of providers of the essential services required during this period.

Uganda Medical Association also accused Resident District Commissioners of asking their members to each pay shs20,000 so as to be given movement stickers.

To confirm the complaints, on April, 1, an intern doctor in Mbale Regional Referral Hospital was allegedly beaten while leaving the theatre where he was performing a caesarian section at the hospital.

