The minister for Disaster Preparedness Musa Ecweru has dispelled rumours making round on social media that that the food government is distributing to the vulnerable community in Kampala affected by COVID-19 is of poor quality.

“When you look at beans supplied by Aponye company limited ,we know they may not be of the first class because that is the fact but there is not anything like stones in these beans,the food is not of poor quality,”he said.

Ecweru was responding to news on social media that the beans given in addition to maize flour are not up to standard and are full of stones.

He made the remarks while visiting the government stores in Namanve, Mukono district where top government officials toured the store to inspect the quality of food.

He questioned the motive of the people who are trying to mislead Ugandans by posting false information on social media.

Ecweru told the media that the police has been notified about such groups of people who are are trying to frustrate the government exercise.

” We suspect two things, one the rivalry within the business community and then there are those who might be trying to think by writing such misleading information, they may stop this noble exercise,”he said.

He stressed that no one will be allowed to frustrate government effort in distributing food relief to the people.

“I want to be clear that government is determined to move and do anything to make sure that the vulnerable communities are served,”he said.

Ecweru attributed the slow down in the food distribution in some parts of the country to the delay of resources.