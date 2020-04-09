The distribution of food relief will today commence in Kampala Central and Rubaga Divisions respectively, the head of the team currently distributing relief food to the vulnerable people in Kampala Metropolitan Area, Brig Gen Julius Biryabarema said.

“We have covered the majority of the registered beneficiaries in Kawempe Division. Tomorrow(Today), we will leave a skeleton force to cover the remaining few households in Kawempe as we roll out to Kampala Central and Rubaga Divisions,” said Gen Biryabarema.

Meanwhile, the minister of Information and Communications Technology, Judith Nabakooba, has responded to social media reports about the alleged poor quality of beans being distributed in the exercise.

She disputed claims that the beans were affected by weevils or had foreign bodies such as stones, wood, glass and metals as portrayed by a social media photograph that went viral few days ago.

Nabakooba also displayed to the media milk being issued to the residents as opposed to reports by some politicians that there was no milk on the distribution list, or that empty tins had been issued to people.

“We would like to appeal to the public to disregard those social media posts aimed at discrediting the good works of government to its people and discouraging the intended beneficiaries from receiving the support aimed at helping them go through the partial lockdown period as we fight the spread of COVID-19,” said Nabakooba.