The presiding Bishop for the Evangelical Orthodox Church (EOC) in Uganda, Jacinto Kibuuka has asked believers to strictly follow the presidential directives on coronavirus to the latter.

Following its outbreak, President Museveni issued several directives that would help the country combat the spread of the deadly pandemic.

Giving his Easter message on Thursday, Kibuuka said the directives are for everyone’s benefit and that they should not be ignored.

“The necessity of the lockdown and other guidelines is to protect our own lives. If we take serious caution on these measures, we shall overcome this threatening pandemic,” Bishop Kibuuka said.

He applauded the president and the government he leads for efforts to ensure the pandemic is combated, noting that they have selflessly contributed to the well-being many people.

Lashes at security

The man of God however, didn’t mince his words while lashing at security for brutality meted out on members of the public while enforcing the presidential directives on combating coronavirus.

He said some of the methods they use are primitive.

“Caning people is primitive and uncultured. It should not be happening in this era. Security agencies should ensure all they do is ethical and with love to fellow citizens,” he said.

Bishop Kibuuka however urged Christians to renew their faith in God to help the country get through the coronavirus storm that it is currently going through.

“As we come to Easter celebrations, I urge you put your trust in God in this great storm. He will save us soon. Let us have faith in God and Covid-19 will become history,” he said.

Uganda currently has 53 confirmed coronavirus cases.