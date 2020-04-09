By Dan Ayebare

As the COVID 19 pandemic wave continues to sweep around the world, several countries continue to put up different measures to control the spread and damage.

East African leaders have had their fair share of decisions to make with some opting for a total lockdown that restricts movement of people while in the other countries, life is still just close to normal.

Uganda and Rwanda for weeks, have ruled in favour of a lockdown, with only essential service providers like doctors and security personnel allowed to move. On the other hand, Kenya president Uhuru Kenyatta recently announced a lockdown in only four areas while the rest of the country continues to roam around. South Sudan announced her first case a couple of days ago.

Veteran journalist Dismas Nkunda says these different approaches manifest different characters of the East African heads of State.

“In Rwanda you are made to sit in a stadium if you infringe on the restrictions while in Uganda we continue to see a similar militaristic approach. It is however a different case in Tanzania whose leader believes in religion, to the extent of encouraging people to continue going for prayers. It all goes back to the character of the leader,” Nkunda says.

The different kinds of approach also goes a long way to call into question the relevance of the regional body, East African Community as there seems no common strategy in fighting an enemy like the COVID 19 pandemic.

“East African Community is not yet a community. We are talking about East African integration but I think it is East African cooperation. It is not integrated, countries are cooperating only. According to the principles of the East African community, we are supposed to have similar strategies even on health issues. A community is a society that shares common values, common systems, common ideas and a common destiny” says Makerere University don Ndebesa Mwambutsya.

Mwambutsya says this is well demonstrated with a recent scenario where Burundi blamed Rwanda for her first COVID 19 patient, just because the patient passed through Rwanda en route to Burundi.

On Wednesday, as Kenya came close to hitting 180 confirmed cases mark, Uganda announced only one new case to make 53. The contrast in numbers according to Ndebesa can’t be put down only on the measures employed but also international arrivals, as Entebbe airport might not be as busy as Jomo Kenyatta International airport in Kenya.

Pundits and health experts suggest that the virus spread might be hitting its peak and soon countries are going to start preparing for life after COVID 19. The different measures put in place by East African countries however mean different borders may not be reopened at the same time since it is close to certain that the pandemic won’t be defeated at the same time in the respective East African countries, thanks to the different strategies.

“We might witness East African internal borders and yet we are supposed to be moving to more or less a borderless East Africa. East African leaders need to be challenged. They should have a virtual (online) meeting and talk about joint strategies because it is pointless for one country to open its airport in future while the other one keeps closed,” says Mwambutsya.

Nkunda in the same vein says, at the end of it all, East African leaders will have no option but to rethink their working relationship and the relevance of the East African community.

“The last I checked, The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had done a good job and had a comprehensive strategy to ensure that its member states were well equipped and fighting as a unit. When the dust settles, our leaders will have to get back on the drawing board and see where they could do better in the face of such a disaster in future,” Nkunda said.

Of the East African states, Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania have already registered recoveries while South Sudan registered its first case on Sunday. The patient, a 29 year old female arrived in the Country on February 28. Kenya had the highest confirmed COVID 19 cases-179 in EastAfrica, by press time.