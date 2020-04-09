The State House Anti-Corruption Unit, headed by Lt Col Edith Nakalema has arrested businessman Abid Alam, the Nile Post has learnt.

The businessman had earlier been directed to record a statement over violence and torture meted out to locals by his employees but was arrested as he reported to the Anti-Corruption Unit offices in Kampala.

“He came to report himself at the Anti-Corruption Unit offices and was detained,” a source privy to the matter told this website.

This website has also learnt that the businessman is being interrogated by CID police officers attached to the anti-corruption unit.

The anti corruption unit spokesperson, Natasha Mariam confirmed the arrest.

Earlier, Nakalema had directed Abid Alam to report to Kassanda Police Station to record a statement over violence and torture meted out to locals by his employees in an incident over the weekend that saw homes and plantations destroyed at Bukompe village in Kassanda district.

Abid has on several occasions been cited in violent land evictions, arbitrary arrests, torture and detentions but has walked away scot free.

According to complainants, Abid Alam has the backing of the area Resident District Commissioner, District Police Commanders (DPCs) and District Internal Security Officers (DISOs) while committing the atrocities.