President Museveni has delivered on his promise of releasing a video to show members of the public how they can jog from their homes.

On Wednesday evening, the president banned outdoor jogging sessions that he said would lead to spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic because many people are involved.

“I saw a video of so many people on the Northern Bypass walking and running around that they are exercising. This should stop. If you want to exercise, you can do that indoors. Exercise in your home or in your room,”Museveni said.

He insisted that jogging can be done at home.

Exercising Indoors (Demonstration) Yesterday, I discouraged people who have been jogging in groups, exposing themselves to risk amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. You do not have to go outdoors to exercise. Here is my demonstration of how you can exercise indoors and stay safe. Posted by Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Thursday, April 9, 2020

“I will show you how it is done tomorrow (Thursday). I will do a video for you tomorrow,” he said.

However, on Thursday afternoon, the president released a video showing him doing 30 push-ups.

“Just like I had earlier promised, I started my day with indoor exercising,”Museveni said.

“It is good to exercise outdoor when there is no problem but when there is need, you can do it indoors. This is just an office and I always do my exercise here because i have no time.”

He gave tips on how to successfully do exercise starting with warm-ups, before doing push-ups.

As promised in his address yesterday, The President today started his day with indoor exercising. He encourages all Ugandans who have interest in exercising to do it indoors @KagutaMuseveni @OfwonoOpondo @DianaAtwine @FrankTumwebazek @UgandaMediaCent #SafeAtHome pic.twitter.com/tC8YdeKsgR — Government of Uganda (@GovUganda) April 9, 2020