Former Makerere University researcher Dr Stella Nyanzi has opened up about the mystery surrounding her health condition.

Earlier this week, social media was awash with several sensational reports which suggested that Nyanzi was poisoned and had been rushed to Mengo hospital in a critical condition.

Speaking from her sick bed in Mengo however, Nyanzi ruled out poison saying that her current condition was largely caused by her recent stay at Luzira Prisons.

“I am just suffering illnesses from Luzira prison. I have had bad anaemia, sick kidneys and foul UTI. I have trauma triggered by torture in prison. You see, my people who love me, you see? I don’t need a grave as yet. Instead I need foods rich in Iron,” Nyanzi said in a poem.

In an attached video, a visibly weak Nyanzi confirmed that she was admitted at Mengo in a poor condition but said she had since got better.

“I am currently an admitted patient at Mengo hospital where I have been since 6th or 7th this month. I was brought in by ambulance from home because I was very sick vomiting and had nausea. I had been vomiting for about 6 days before my family decided that the dehydration was too much and they decided to bring me to hospital by emergency services.”

Nyanzi said that she tried to get doctors to go and treat her from home but failed because most of them didn’t have stickers and others were not willing to close their clinics to come and treat ‘just one patient from home.

“My private car has no RDC permit sticker. The health-workers in my home area have no RDC stickers. The neighborhood clinics no RDC stickers. No clinician agreed to treat me from home and so I stayed indoors vomiting each day,” she added.

Nyanzi said that although she was still weak, she could now take care of her own hygienic needs which she couldn’t do before.

Earlier this year, High Court quashed the conviction against Nyanzi which was related to cyber-harassment and ordered for her immediate release.

Nyanzi had been at Luzira Prisons since November 2018 in a case where she was accused of cyber harassment and offensive communication against President Museveni and his mother.