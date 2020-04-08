Singer Catherine Kusasira has offered her car to the National Task Force on Covid-19 to help in transporting pregnant women and sick mothers during the lockdown in the city.

The car, a Land Cruiser V8 which was given to Kusasira by President Museveni recently.

While delivering his address on COVID-19 measures last week, President Museveni called upon Ugandans and other well-wishers to donate first-hand four-wheel-drive cars that would be used to reinforce a relief fleet to transport the sick, medical personnel and supplies.

Kusasira has also in partnership with Hill Water donated 500 boxes of mineral water to help facilitate the sick and medical personnel at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.

The singer said coronavirus has affected everyone, and it is up to her to use any means available to help and even mobilise others to do the same.

She urged fans and the rest of Ugandans to follow government guidelines during this time such that “we all come out of it alive”.

“I ask everyone out there, we should stay home as the government advised us to. This looks like your freedom is being infringed on but it is for your own benefit. Let us stay home so that we can meet again alive,” she said.