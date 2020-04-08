The Southern Range Nyanza, locally known as Nytil , the leading textile manufacturer in the country and Jumia Uganda have donated assortment of items to the Ministry of Health to help supplement government’s efforts in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Nytil donated shs100 million, 1000 pairs of bed sheets to be distributed to the quarantine centres and 10,000 locally made face masks to be given to the health workers.

According to Richard Mubiru, the Corporate Director at Nytil, the donation was part of their corporate social responsibility to government.

“The essence was to come to the aid of government and country at large at this hour of need when the coronavirus pandemic is raging,”Mubiru said.

He noted that the company has started manufacturing masks in large quantities to ensure that all Ugandans can access them at a lower price.

The Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine applauded the company for their good gesture.

“We thank you for generosity,” she said.

In the same vein, Jumia Uganda has also donated 30,000 face masks to help in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The donation from Jumia was received by Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director General Health Services who said the items will be distributed to various health facilities and border points across the country.

“Jumia continues to support the COVID-19 response in Uganda by providing logistics (delivery trucks) for essential medical supplies and other items across the country and we thank you,”Dr.Mwebesa said.

Other donations

Fresh Cuts donated 10 tonnes of posho that will be distributed to vulnerable families in the areas of Seguku, Kajjansi and Lweza, Zana and Namasuba, Bunamwaya and Ndeeba, Nakulabye and Kasubi

Bajaber Millers Limited donated 100 cartons of soap, 100 cartons of multi-purpose flour and 50 boxes of Pembe oil that will be used by health workers who are at the frontline of the coronavirus response.

Construction company, Arab Contractors donated shs75 million to the Health Ministry.

There are currently 52 confirmed coronavirus cases in Uganda.