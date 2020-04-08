President Museveni has said he will not tolerate anyone who thinks of convenience as the country battles with the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Following the outbreak of the virus, government enforced harsh but strict measures so as to combat its spread throughout the country but a number of people have complained that they have been inconvenienced by the same.

Addressing the nation on the current status in regards the virus, Museveni said he will not tolerate anyone who thinks of living a convenient life during the current situation.

“Some people talk of convenience, businesses and education among other issues but this is a matter of life and death. We are not talking about normal life where people arrange weddings or social issues. We are talking of life and death on a large scale,”Museveni said.

“I am going to be harsh with anybody playing around. They are playing with fire. They should stop talking rubbish. It seems people don’t understand a civilized way of doing things.”

The president insisted that because government is not thinking of convenience, it put in place stringent measures to help combat the spread of the virus among the population as one of the ways to defeat it.

“All those measures were meant to stop giving the virus a fertile ground in which to multiply.”

Museveni said government is currently assessing the impact of measures on the spread of the pandemic to see if they are lessened but he said he was happy the country is moving in the right direction.

“If we had not acted in time, I don’t know where we would be now. We are still assessing the effect and we don’t want to rush too quickly to celebrate that we have succeeded. We are monitoring the results which may not be conclusive but showing some success,” he said.

The president’s comments followed a number of commentators who claimed they had been inconvenienced and their businesses had stalled by the current measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of people have since threatened to drag government to court for introducing measures including curfew and lockdown that have affected their daily activities.

Governments all over the world including Uganda are enforcing harsh but strict measures so as to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has had a toll on economies since its outbreak late last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Throughout the world, there are 1,452,378 confirmed coronavirus cases, 308,757 have recovered but 83,615 have succumbed to the deadly virus.

The US with 404,580 cases is leading in the world whereas on the African continent, South Africa at 1,715 tops.

In the region, Kenya has 179, Rwanda 105, Uganda 53 and Tanzania at 24 cases.