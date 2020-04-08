The State Minister in charge of Investment and Privatization, Evelyn Anite has mobilized a total of shs260 million and eight vehicles from manufacturers to supplement government efforts in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the fight against the deadly pandemic, Hariss International Limited, the manufacturers of Riham products donated shs100 million and an ambulance through the group chairman, Yasser K. Ahmed but in the same vein, Modern Distillers Uganda Limited also donated shs100 million.

Minister Anite on behalf of government also received vehicles from Omar Mandela, the proprietor of Mandela group, investors from Mbale Industrial Park and others from investors from the Mbalala Industrial park in Mukono.

In the same vein, Chinese mobile phone manufacturers, Tecno Investment Limited has contributed medical supplies and equipment worth shs200 million to help in the fight against the pandemic.

The items included 260 warming guns, 20,000 disposable medical gloves, 60 testing kits, 87000 disposable masks and 1200 N95 masks.

Minister Anite applauded the companies for the gesture towards the fight against the common enemy.

“I am very grateful to a consortium of investors from various parts of the country for heeding to the president’s call and stepping up to help respond to the coronavirus pandemic through donations. I appeal to other investors to as well join hands in the noble cause and save a life,” Anite said.

Background

Speaking to the nation last week, President Museveni asked Uganda’s businessmen to come to the help of government in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“I call upon our rich people to contribute new vehicles so long as they are 4-wheel drive. I won’t accept the second hand. Even after this problem is over, this can be the fleet used by the Ministry of Health,”Museveni said.

He said that as government is trying to combat the spread of the deadly pandemic, the logistics are not enough, noting that there is need for a helping hand from members of the public, just like it has been done in many other countries facing the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, there are 52 confirmed coronavirus cases in Uganda.

It is our pleasure to support the Government and Ugandan community in these hard times. #COVID19 #STAYSAFEUG #STAYHOME https://t.co/6WbRDvYqGN — Yasser K Ahmed (@yasserahmedUG) April 7, 2020