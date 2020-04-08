President Museveni has banned exercise outside during the day as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rise.

Uganda now has 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Addressing the nation on Wednesday, the president said jogging sessions should stop with immediate effect.

“You must have discipline. You must stop this carefree type of life.There should be no exercising in public. Do it in your compound and room,”Museveni said.

The president said no one should be seen jogging again outside their home.

The ban on day time outdoor exercise follows a surge in the number of people on various roads especially in upscale parts of the city jogging.

Over the weekend, there were a number of concerns made on social media by a section of the members of public over large gatherings that are day by day growing as some members of the public take part in jogging sessions.

These argue that those specific people are pretending to jog under the bandwagon effect while not observing social distancing parameters, which in the end could lead to the spread of coronavirus and defeat the aim of the lockdown.

Police later said it would crack the whip on those jogging in big numbers