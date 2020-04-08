Traders in Jinja Central Market have refused to heed to the directives of President Museveni on operations in the market during the coronavirus lockdown, forcing the government to close the market.

In his speech on measures against the coronavirus pandemic, Museveni said that markets will remain open to sell foodstuffs.

He, however, urged that traders will only be allowed to operate if they sleep at their stalls to avoid moving back and forth.

Giving an example of a woman who was pictured preparing to sleep at her food stall in Busega Market, Museveni said he was happy that Ugandans are taking heed of the guidelines and further advised market traders to do the same.

However, traders in Jinja Market have insisted they will not sleep in the market no matter the directive.

“The mosquitoes in the market are too many, we can not survive. Besides, who will give us security? Supposing men rape us while we sleep,” one of the female traders told NBS TV.

“Let the president close the market if he wants, but we shall not sleep here,” another trader added.

These have asked the government to instead give them about three days to sell delicate items and return home until markets are declared open.

“Let the government give us at least five days to sell the delicate things but no one will sleep here.”

The market chairperson Henry Mujimba rubbished those who are asking for days to sell their merchandise.

“This directive was not made yesterday, so those asking for more days to sell are lying to themselves,’ he said.

Mujimba said that at least 2000 traders have registered to sleep at the market already. I have seen them prepare their beddings and we are ready,” he added.