A total of 10 police officers have been charged and remanded to Pece government prison in Gulu over charges related to torture.

The 10 police officers included ASP Richard Balenzi, Sgt. Musaasizi Charles, Cpl. Odong Joseph, PC Opado Moses, PC Opio Augustine, PC Okello Bosco, PC Okello Jimmy, PC Ssentamu Richard, PC Byamukama G, PC Funga Nelson and PC Busingye Ronald who were arraigned before the Gulu Chief Magistrates Court and charged with aggravated torture before being remanded until May 7, 2020.

The 10 were arrested together with six UPDF officers for torturing civilians while enforcing the coronavirus curfew in Amuru district.

The incident that happened last week saw a joint security team including Police and army officers target 38 men and women who were residing in makeshift structures at Loriko West village, Elegu town council in Amuru district at around 8pm on April, 2, 2020.

“Using a heavy handed approach to disperse the occupants, the patrollers kicked doors open and dragged the occupants out and some fell in muddy surfaces. Several vulnerable women and a few men were injured in the process,” Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said in a statement on Monday.

He said that after the incident, the victims reported their ordeal to one of their leaders, Beatrice Auma who also doubles as their landlord who photographed them and images went viral.

The images that went viral on social media depicted the women and men nursing several injuries all over their bodies , attracting sympathy from members of the public but also condemnation of the security forces for torturing the locals.

Consequently, the State House Anti-Corruption unit headed by Lt.Col. Edith Nakalema got to know of the matter and dispatched a team to investigate it.

The officers involved were later arrested.

The police spokesperson said the leadership of both the UPDF and Police condemns the outrageous and gross acts of misconduct by their own officers.

“It is outrageous that instead of protecting the constitutional and civil rights of the victims, they violated it with the excessive use of force,”Enanga said.

He said that despite such incidents, both the Police and UPDF are made up of a majority of officers with integrity “who pride themselves in high standards of discipline and professionalism to keep the country and all Ugandans.”

Speaking on Friday, the president said he will not accept any security officer beat Ugandans but also warned them against misinterpreting his directives.