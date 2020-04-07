As sports and the country at large continue under lockdown, active sportsmen are living an unprecedentedly boring and at times lonely life.

Footballers who are used to running around 100 by 50-meter pitches are now rationed to their small houses and compounds. But how are they coping?

Sports Club Villa’s industrious midfielder David Owori nicknamed ‘Colgate’ brushed aside the loneliness and invited us to his home.

Like many others, the Coronavirus pandemic has forced Sports Club Villa’s mobile midfielder, David Owori to spend most of his days inside his humble two-roomed house in Makindye a Kampala suburb for the most part of his days.

In adherence to the ministry of health guidelines of Stay Home to Stay Safe, NBS Television, has become his daily dose of updates, as he gets every Coronavirus update live as it comes.

“We know the situation is not good in the whole World because of Coronavirus but as a player, I have to ensure I keep fit. I wake up every morning and train from home,” says Owori.

The desperate times have got him creative; he has devised a daily training program to keep fit during the lockdown.

‘Colgate’ like he is known among his peers has played every league game for the Joggoos this season and to many, he is the fulcrum of the club’s renaissance. He reveals that the secret to his club’s improvement this season lies in the coach Edward Kaziba and the unity he has built among players.

“Coach Zaziba is good, he gives us freedom on the pitch, when you fail he calls you and tells what to do like a parent. He is treating us like his sons,” says Owori.

He is a utility midfielder who looks comfortable in every role he is deployed, but he says his preferred position is the right flank, just like his idols Emmanuel Okwi and Christiano Ronaldo.

“My best number is number 7 despite paying number 6, 7 and defense. I want to emulate Emmanuel Okwe and Christian Ronaldo’s styles of play since they are hardworking, speedy and aggressive with the ball,” Owori added.

Express FC’s Disan Galiwango and Bul FC’s Godfrey Akol are his toughest individual opponents he says.

David Owori has knocked on the cranes door several times but is yet to get his breakthrough, but he hopes his time is not so far from now.