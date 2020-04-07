The Appointments Committee of Parliament has for the second time declined to renew the contract of the Commissioner General of Prisons Dr. Johnson Byabashaija and his deputy James Mwanje.

Inside information from the appointments committee chaired by the Speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga indicated that the two were turned down after clocking the mandatory age of 60 which means they cannot serve to as the commissioner general and deputy commissioner general respectively.

The appointments committee of Parliament spent part of the day scrutinizing the newly appointed Presidential nominees.

First was the Deputy Governor Bank of Uganda Dr. Michael Atingi-Ego who had an interface with the committee from his self quarantine in Washington DC through teleconferencing.

After, the committee had an interface with Byabashaija and later with his deputy Mwanje.

Byabashaija has earlier told journalists he was working hard to ensure that COVID-19 does not get into prison

Meanwhile the chairperson of the Leadership Code Tribunal Irene Karugoonjo Ssegawa had her approval halted pending evidence that she is an advocate of the High court.

But her deputy, Asuman Kiyingi, was approved without incident.

The Committee also approved Justice Jane Francis Abodo as the new Director of Public Prosecution.