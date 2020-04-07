The UPDF Military Police has started monitoring activities of joint security forces implementing president Museveni’s directives on combating the spread of coronavirus.

Following incidents of torture occasions to members of the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. David Muhoozi ordered the First Division Commander Maj Gen Samuel Kawaga and the Military Police commander, Brig.William Bainomugisha to deploy motorized military police to ensure the good conduct of the UPDF, LDU and Police officers implementing the presidential directives.

Consequently, the Military Police has started night patrols to monitor members of the joint security forces who go against the Standard Operating Procedures.

In this case, motorized Military Police officers conduct spot checks on forces throughout the night o ensure they operate with discipline without violating the rights of citizens.

On Monday, they were seen conducting snap checks on different section of patrolling forces in Wandegeya, Makerere, Mulago, Kalerwe, Bwaise, Kawempe and Kagoma Kabalagala, Bunga, Ggaba and Kibuye.

“We are here to ensure discipline and rules of engagement are fully adhered to by forces implementing the president’s directives,” said Capt. Hagai Bwambale who led the Military Police officers.

In Kabalagala, the DPC, APS David Kamugira appreciated the involvement of military police that he said will improve the discipline and subsequently the image of the forces while in the field.

The deputy army spokesperson, Lt Col Deo Akiiki who had led the UPDF media team during the exercise urged the officers to remain disciplined so as not to spoil the good name earned in the past few years.

“Our hard-earned good relationship with the citizens must remain intact as we implement this noble task,” Lt Col Akiiki emphasized.

He however asked members of the public to adhere to the directives of the president.

Following directives by the president that included a ban on public and private transport and the curfew, there were several complaints from the joint security forces implementing the directives.

Many members of the public said they had either been severely beaten or tortured by the joint security forces.

In other incidents that received wide condemnation by both the public and President Museveni, officers from the joint task force were seen breaking into people’s homes to enforce curfew.

The president would later warn them against the same, saying it was a misinterpretation of his directives.

Consequently, the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen.David Muhoozi ordered the Military Police to start monitoring the activities of the joint security forces to ensure adherence to Standard Operating Procedures.