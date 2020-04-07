Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi has made a shs100 million donation to the National Task Force on the coronavirus response to go towards the needy.

The money was handed over to the task force chairperson, Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda by Kabaka Mutebi’s younger brother, Prince David Wasajja at the office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday afternoon.

“The Kabaka has sent us with some food, he knows people are in need of food especially now that they aren’t working. We also thank the president for the efforts to provide food to the people,” Prince Wasajja said.

“We should all stay vigilant, we know there are sacrifices being made but we shall overcome this pandemic. I believe Uganda has the resources to overcome this. I assure you of the support of the Kabaka and the people of Buganda.”

The Kabaka’s younger brother also applauded government for efforts to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic and asked members of the public to adhere to the guidelines put in place.

““This is challenging time which has caused financial and emotional grief to the nation. On behalf of the Kabaka and Buganda, we would like to thank the president and government for the steadfast leadership that has steered the country through the pandemic for now. We support and appreciate members of the public who have adhered to the call of the president to stay home.”

Prosperous Nankindu Kavuma, the Buganda Minister for Social Services in charge of health, education and office of the Nnabagereka said Buganda fully supports efforts to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the entire world.

Nankindu also revealed that the Kabaka had donated a “sizeable” number of masks and gloves to be used by the task force.

t the same function, the delegation from Mengo led by Prince David Wasajja also handed over 100 bags of posho, a donation from the Kabaka .

The Prime Minister, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda applauded the Kabaka and the people of Buganda for the gesture towards the vulnerable.

He said that President Museveni will next week appoint a team that will look after the funds to make sure they cater for the purpose they are collected for.

On the same occasion, government launched the fundraising drive to support the coronavirus response.