Maj Gen Kasirye Ggwanga, the maverick army general claims that he has been held, against his will, at Mbuya military barracks.

He claims was detained at around 2.00PM today.

However, the army spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire denied that Ggwanga was under arrest. In a twitter message, Karemire said Ggwanga had been taken to Mbuya for medical treatment.

“Maj Gen (rtd) Kasirye Gwanga has been admitted to the UPDF Senior Officers Diagnostic Centre im Mbuya. Doctors are taking care of him and there is no reason to speculate on his current whareabouts. He is not under form of arrest,” Karemire tweeted.

But in a phone conversation with Dunstan Busuulwa, a presenter on Top Radio, Kasirye claimed that he had been arrested after he declined to take in the military guards that were provided by the army.

He said to Busuulwa, according to a phone recording we have listened to: “I left the army. Today I was there I saw that they had sent me military police guards and I asked them; ‘Why have you brought me the guards? For me I left the army and I have mechanisms of protecting myself.’ So I decided to drive them back. I told them that they I don’t need them…Now they have refused me to leave the barracks.”

He said he feared he could contract Covid-19 from the barracks.

President Yoweri Museveni declared a 14-day lockdown that includes a freeze on all unnecessary movement. He ruled that armed forces should be kept in their barracks and not allowed visitors or to leave unless when deployed by their commanders.