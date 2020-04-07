The UPDF has warned some members of the public who have adamantly refused to heed to the presidential guidelines on combating coronavirus.

Addressing a joint security task force press briefing on Tuesday, army spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire said some members of the public have adamantly refused to adhere to the set guidelines but warned it will be a recipe for disaster for them.

“Don’t enter into situations that will bring you into conflict with security forces. Don’t move on boda bodas,”Brig. Karemire said on Tuesday morning at the Uganda Media Centre.

He said despite the ban on all forms of transport, several people are seen moving on boda bodas as passengers, a thing he said is against the presidential guidelines.

The army spokesperson also warned the public against flouting other guidelines put in place, noting that anyone who doesn’t adhere to them will fall into conflict with security forces.

“Observe curfew time religiously. Stop unnecessary movements and observe social distance. Stop obstructing security forces from doing their work.”

The Police and UPDF recently formed a joint security task force to monitor and ensure compliance with the measures issued by the president and the Health Ministry to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“The joint task force comprises of officers from the UPDF, Uganda Police Force, Uganda Prison Services (UPS), National Joint Intelligence Committee, Immigrations and Customs. Membership has also been extended to National Water and Sewerage Corporation, UMEME and KCCA,” Fred Enanga said recently.

The joint security task force is headed by the deputy Chief of Defence Forces in the UPDF, Lt.Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi whereas at an operational level, the task force is headed by the Chief of Staff Land Forces, Maj General Leopold Kyanda.