By Dr. David Okello

With the COVID-19 infections now confirmed in African countries, governments have put in place various measures to contain the spread of the outbreak.

These measures include screening of suspected cases, contact tracing, public education on hand washing and avoiding touching the face, isolation of confirmed cases, and physical distancing – closure of schools and large public gatherings and complete lockdown of movement of people including curfews.

All these measures are normal public health procedures used in disease outbreak control.

It has become clear that the ramifications of COVID-19 go well beyond the realms of the health sector.

The lockdown of business activities and confining people in their homes is having major social, psychological and economic ramifications.

In Uganda, we commend the efforts taken by the president by creating a National multidisciplinary taskforce under the prime minister, to spearhead response to COVID-19.

However, the response should also embrace civil society organisations, the private sector through appropriate private public partnerships, and the academia.

It is also critical to engage communities, religious leaders and cultural institutions.

To this extent, the following measures should be to be adapted:

• Ensure that the established National Multi-sector Task Forces and Working groups coordinate and oversee the control of the pandemic so that the whole country acts in unison.

• Establish decentralized governance structures reaching out to all households and communities. These should include relevant government sectors, civil society, cultural and religious representatives.

• Support and facilitate citizen-led community responses, including neighbourhood volunteer groups and neighbourhood associations, economic and social support by religious leaders, teachers or others to inform the public on the risks and needed actions using appropriate local languages.

This facilitates prevention of community transmission, case finding, contact tracing and social support.

• Build and sustain trust between government and citizens, through effective proactive communication and focusing on reaching vulnerable communities with the information they need.

This addresses misinformation, myths and social online media disinformation.

• Be transparent on data and pandemic trends.

Establish Digital and media platforms that keep citizens informed, to hold trust and enable coordinated public participation.

No single entity will win the fight against the pandemic. Sectors must work together. Dr. David

Okello is the Director of Health Promotion and Disease Prevention at African Center for Global Health and Social Transformation (ACHEST) / and former WHO representative for Zimbabwe, Kenya & Swaziland.