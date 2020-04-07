China says it has recorded not a single coronavirus death in the past day.

While the deaths have been in the single digit range for some days – and there are ongoing questions about the validity of China’s data – it’s a symbolic moment to have a zero in that category.

The good news comes just a day before Wuhan – which was the centre of China’s outbreak – will further ease its lockdown measures. People will be allowed to leave the city for the first time since it was locked down on 23 January.

China’s apparent defeat of the virus is a welcome headline for authorities. It comes just as the US has more than 10,000 overall death and the highest daily death toll from any country battling the virus.

Beijing has for the past weeks been offering and sending help to other countries in Asia and Europe that are still battling their own virus crises.

In terms of new infections, China has reported 32 new cases for the past day – all of which it says were imported by people coming in from abroad.

Source: BBC