Uganda now has 52 cases that have tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of Health confirmed on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

The last update had positive cases for COVID-19 at 48.

At least 377 individuals have been discharged from institutional quarantine.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, the 377 were released on Sunday having completed their days under monitoring.

“Today, 377 individuals have been discharged from institutional quarantine. A total of 602 are under institutional quarantine while 834 contacts to the confirmed cases are under follow up,” the statement reads in part.

The Ministry on Sunday confirmed four (4) new cases of COVID-19 out of 300 samples that were tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) which pushed the national total tally to 52.

According to the Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, all the four confirmed cases were returnees from Dubai who entered the country on March 22, 2020.

Aceng also noted that all the four cases were under quarantine at the time of the test and did not show any signs and symptoms of Coronavirus.

The first case is of a 22 year old Ugandan male, resident of Kikokiro, Wakiso, the second is a 66 year old Ugandan female, resident of Luzira, Kampala, the third is a 65 year old Ugandan female, resident of Jinja while the fourth is a 26 year old Ugandan malw and resident of Rubaga in Kampala.

The Ministry said that all the cases are in a stable condition at Mulago National Specialized Hospital, Entebbe Grade B Hospital, Adjumani and Hoima hospitals.

Minister Aceng re-affirmed that ‘Uganda has not registered any COVID-19 related deaths.’