The minister for presidency Esther Mbayo Mbulakubuza has said that different Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) should issue emergency permits with a limit for one day and should not charge anyone for it.

The Minister vowed that whoever is reported to be asking for money in exchange for a movement permit will be reprimanded.

“It’s an allegation but I am moving around. If I get any RDC who is soliciting for money before issuing out the movement permits, I will discipline them,” she said.

The minister also directed RDC and create task forces at the sub-county level to help improve service delivery and avoid crowding.

“We have instructed RDCs to institute task forces at sub-county levels for service delivery,” she said.

However, in doing so, Mbayo also urged RDCs to maintain the social distancing parameters.

“Even when they are serving the public, RDCs and their Deputies should ensure that they observe the social distancing rule to avoid over crowding,” she said.

Regarding districts without RDCs, the deputies in near by districts will be posted to those districts while specific cases where RDCs have n deputies, Mbayo has asked that they nominate a deputy for themselves.

President Museveni directed RDCs to take charge of private movements on the basis of seeking permission in case of any emergencies.